One year later: Lily Peters remembered in Chippewa Falls, court case continues

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Monday marks one year since the tragic death of 10-year-old Lily Peters of Chippewa Falls. The case against her accused killer is still open and the community continues to grieve her loss.
The teen accused of killing Peters, identified to us as C.P.-B. because of his age, does not have any court hearings scheduled at the Chippewa County Courthouse until August.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell told News 18 the upcoming six-day hearing is a reverse waiver hearing. A reverse waiver is a petition to move C.P.-B's case into juvenile court.
His defense team will have to argue several points according to state statute.
One: they'd have to establish there wouldn't be adequate treatment or responses to this type of crime within the adult system and that more adequate treatment is available in the juvenile system.
Two: does transferring jurisdiction unduly depreciate the seriousness of the crime? In other words, does moving it to juvenile court lessen the seriousness of the crime?
Three: is it necessary to have him in adult court in order to make sure he or other juveniles don't commit similar crimes in the future?
If this case is moved to juvenile court, court records will be sealed, and C.P.-B.'s future will not be known to the public.
C.P.-B. is currently being held in a juvenile detention facility in Eau Claire.
The hearing that could send his case to juvenile court is scheduled in early August.
Within the Chippewa Falls community, even one year later, there are still signs of support for Lily, like chalk art at a local business that says 'peace for Lily' and people wearing purple shirts with her name.