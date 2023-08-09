Ruling to come next year on whether teen accused of killing Lily Peters will remain in adult court

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Whether a teen accused of homicide in Chippewa County will go to juvenile court or stay in adult court will be determined next January.
The teen, who is only referred to as C.P.-B. because of his age, is charged with first degree intentional homicide and sexual assault of a child in the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters in April 2022.
Wednesday was the last day of the reverse waiver hearing, where the prosecution and defense questioned witnesses as to which court the now 15-year-old C.P.-B. should be tried in.
Loyola University psychology professor James Garbarino testified for the defense Wednesday, saying juveniles like C.P.-B. do not get proper mental health support in adult jails. He concluded the teen has a better chance of rehabilitation in the juvenile court system because he has no history of substance abuse, is not anti-social, and is not a juvenile delinquent.
"Most reverse waivers should be rejected but this is an exception that should be accepted," Garbarino said.
The prosecution again argued autopsy photos should be admitted for evidence during the reverse waiver hearing on Wednesday.
"You'll see the level of force that was used to create the injuries that the victim received," Chippewa County DA Wade Newell said. "It's not just 'I hit her', it's the force by which he hit her."
Judge Steven H. Gibbs previously ruled autopsy photos cannot be admitted. The defense team argued Newell is trying to change the record.
"[Newell] is just stomping his feet because he doesn't like [Judge Gibbs] decision," defense attorney Michael Cohen said.
Judge Gibbs stood by his previous ruling on the photos.
Once the state and defense rested their cases, it was decided each would make a written statement to the judge, with those statements due by November 17. Then, each would be able to respond by December 8.
Judge Gibbs is anticipated to make his decision in January.