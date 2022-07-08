Christian music festival returning to Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A popular Christian music festival is coming to the Chippewa Valley once again. In three weeks, Onefest returns to the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. It'll feature all-new music acts the weekend of July 29th to the 31st.
Music begins Friday at 4:30 PM on the mainstage with Eagle Brook Music followed by Maddie Rey, Sidewalk Prophets and Crowder closing out the night at 9 PM. Saturday, the music starts at 11 AM with the headline being Matthew West at 9 PM. Sunday includes a worship service at 10 AM. with pre-service music at 9:30.
Outdoor sports and youth games are open to all attendees and included with the cost of admission. There will also be vendors and exhibitions outside the festival. You can get tickets online at their website.