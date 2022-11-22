Christmas Village ready to light up the holidays, opens Thanksgiving night

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- The Christmas Village display in Chippewa Falls is kicking off, and lighting up, the holiday season this week.
Preparations for the light display in Irvine Park are wrapping up and will be ready for the grand opening on Thanksgiving night.
This year, Irvine Park will be decked out in around 125,000 lights as well as other Christmas-themed decorations and displays.
The Christmas Village will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving just for visitors to walk through.
Irvine Park will also be hosting the 10th annual Run For The Lights 5K this Saturday, Nov. 26.
Jack Haye from the Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, said the display and the events are a great way for the community to enjoy the season.
"It's a lot going on but it's all good stuff and it gives the community an opportunity to get out and enjoy the great Christmas season and I think it just gives a great venue for it," Haye said.
The park will host two walking only nights on Thanksgiving and on Dec. 16. Every other night from Thanksgiving to New Years the park will be lit up for both walkers and drivers to enjoy.
Admission for Christmas Village is free.