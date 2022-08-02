City of Altoona advises to conserve water

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley has had a hot summer with not a lot of rain. This can put pressure on water capacity, and for Altoona, this is exactly what is happening.
In the winter, Altoona pumps about 500,000 gallons of water per day. In the dry season, like we have been experiencing, they pump almost three times that amount.
Altoona is currently doing okay with the amount of water being pumped, but as dry weather and minimal rain continue, Dave Walter, the director of public works and city engineer, said strict measures might have to be taken.
"It stresses our capacity, our ability to supply the water for all of that use. Right now we are hanging in there, but we are encouraging conservation practices as a means to hopefully delay or avoid the need for a watering ban that we did had to implement last summer," Walters said.
The main concern is to have enough water to drink and for firefighters to use to fight fires. So to be able to avoid banning any watering practices and keep water capacity up, the best thing you can do is cut down on doing lawn irrigation everyday to every other day.
Altoona wants to build two new wells to help serve the growing population. The timeline for completion is up in the air. Walter said there's been some supply chain and equipment issues.