Clark County Sheriff's Office seeking to solve unsolved horse death case

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help with an unsolved case after a rash of nighttime shootings — all aimed at horses in 2020.
They say the incidents happened from June 17 to June 25, all in the evening hours.
Authorities believe the animals were targeted from the road. Despite the scattered locations throughout the townships of Lynn and Grant, they believe all cases are related.
Three horses died. If you have any information, contact the Clark County Sheriff's Office at 888-847-2576. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Clark County at 877-341-2416.