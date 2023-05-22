'Click It Or Ticket': Local and national law enforcement agencies enforcing seat belt safety

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Click it, or ticket? State and local law agencies are enforcing seat belt safety ahead of Memorial Day travel.
"Click it or ticket" is an annual campaign that runs until June 4 to promote the use of seat belts. During the campaign, Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and other local and national law enforcement agencies will have more officers on patrol.
According the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, last year, about 88% of Wisconsin motorists wore a seatbelt. The national average is higher at 90%.
While 'click it or ticket' focuses on wearing seatbelts, Lt. Dean Haigh from Wisconsin State Patrol said the campaign is also raising awareness about distracted driving.
"Anytime you are traveling, especially with heavy traffic, it's critical that you pay attention and focus on the road and what's happening around you," said Haigh. "It's really important that you're not distracted by phones and other things that are going on inside your car. So, we'd ask everyone put their phone down while their traveling."
They are challenging you and your friends and family to take a pledge for safe driving called 'buckle up, phone down'. To take the pledge, click here.