Clothing exhibit promotes sexual assault awareness

Sam Fristed

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - To send a message of clothing does not equal consent-- the UW-Eau Claire Barron County campus is hosting an exhibit called 'What Were You Wearing.'

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and the exhibit is a visual depiction of what survivors were wearing when they were sexually assaulted.

There were different styles ranging from blue jeans and tank tops to a wedding dress.

Above each outfit was a backstory. Some of the outfits were for kids, showing all ages are vulnerable.

You can find the exhibit at the Joel Hayden Salter Gallery. The exhibit runs through April 27th.

