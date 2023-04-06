Clothing exhibit promotes sexual assault awareness

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - To send a message of clothing does not equal consent-- the UW-Eau Claire Barron County campus is hosting an exhibit called 'What Were You Wearing.'
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and the exhibit is a visual depiction of what survivors were wearing when they were sexually assaulted.
There were different styles ranging from blue jeans and tank tops to a wedding dress.
Above each outfit was a backstory. Some of the outfits were for kids, showing all ages are vulnerable.
You can find the exhibit at the Joel Hayden Salter Gallery. The exhibit runs through April 27th.