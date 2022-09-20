Coats and blankets being collected for drive

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local hospital is collecting winter clothing for those in need.
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls are holding a coat and blanket drive through the end of September.
People can drop off winter coats, blankets, boots, hats, and gloves at the information desks in both hospitals.
The donations will be distributed throughout the winter at King's Closet in Eau Claire and on October 28 at St. Francesca's Resource Center in Chippewa Falls.
Brandy Sikora, manager of volunteer services at Sacred Heart, said the drive is another way for the hospital to help the community.
"We've been doing this for many years now and the mission of the hospital is to help those in need throughout the community. Not only do we help our patients but we want to reach out to the community members as well," she said.
Items donated must be clean and in wearable condition. Sikora said coats are the biggest need. Donations are accepted through the end of this month.