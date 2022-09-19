Community, law enforcement gathers to honor the late Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Hundreds of people gathered for four hours Monday afternoon at Chippewa Valley Cremation Service's Celebration of Life Center.
Family, community members, and law enforcement officers from across the area paid their respects and looked at photos and tributes to Ron Cramer's memory.
Some officers said Sheriff Cramer was a great man to work with; others hadn't worked in the area for some time but made the trip back to reflect on the life of Sheriff Cramer and reunite with those who were doing the same. Some officers had never even worked by his side, but still came to honor his legacy as a pillar in the law enforcement community.
Sheriff Ron Cramer's first day with the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office was in 1975 and he was elected Sheriff in 1996. He spent all those years serving the Eau Claire community, especially through work with the West Central Drug Task Force, which has worked to combat drug use and overdose deaths in the Chippewa Valley.
For hours on Monday, people were gathered sharing memories and stories. At the start of the visitation, the line to pay respects wrapped all the way around the building.
Governor Tony Evers has ordered all flags in the state to half staff on Tuesday, as one more tribute to Ron Cramer.
Sheriff Cramer's funeral is Tuesday morning and is a private event, but the community can watch through a livestream. That will be streamed on News 18 at 10 a.m.