Como Zoo orangutan, Amanda, dies at 46 years old: "We lost a beautiful soul"

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS
WEEK...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...

.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several
inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds will
be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, strong
northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold air
will surge in Thursday through Saturday morning. Whiteout
conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very
difficult or impossible. This event could be life-threatening if
you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero
range. Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In
addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and
strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power
outages as temperatures drop below zero.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday through late
Friday night for all of central and southern Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect Thursday
through Saturday morning for southern and western Minnesota.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
5 to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind
chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation
if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider adjusting
any travel plans now.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Como Zoo orangutan, Amanda, dies at 46 years old: "We lost a beautiful soul"

  • 0

Click here for updates on this story

    ST. PAUL, Minnesota (WCCO) -- Como Zoo in St. Paul is mourning the loss of an orangutan who has been at the zoo for over 40 years.

On Monday, the zoo announced Amanda, a hybrid female orangutan, was humanely euthanized Saturday. The decision to euthanize was made after a mass was located in her lower abdomen, with the prognosis for recovery and improvement being "extremely poor." The beloved primate was previously showing signs of discomfort, lethargy and inappetence.

Amanda arrived at the zoo when she was 3 years old. She had previously been at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas. The zoo says she was known for her intelligence, playful personality and love of painting and music.

"Amanda was curious, mischievous, engaging, and smart. We lost a beautiful soul", said Megan Elder, Como Zoo Primate Zookeeper, Orangutan Species Survival Coordinator, and International Orangutan Studbook Keeper. "It's crushing for me, my co-workers, and all that knew her, cared for her, and loved her. It's no exaggeration to say she inspired generations. It's hard to imagine Como without her."

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter declared Monday "Amanda the Orangutan Day" in the city to honor Amanda's life.

 

Tags

Recommended for you