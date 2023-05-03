 Skip to main content
Competency exam ordered for kidnapping, rape suspect

Trevor Blackburn
Chippewa County Jail

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A psychiatrist will be appointed to examine the man accused of abducting a Chippewa County teen, triggering an Amber Alert and searches for the missing girl.

A Chippewa County judge Wednesday ordered a competency exam for Trevor Blackburn.

He is accused of blackmailing a Holcombe teenager for pornographic pictures. Prosecutors say he subsequently traveled from his home in Tennessee, broke into the girl's home and kidnapped her, then raped her numerous times.

Blackburn remains in custody on a $1 million cash bond.

