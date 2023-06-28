Competition to design accessory dwelling units coming to Altoona with help of grant

ALTOONA (WQOW) - A new project could bring more housing to Altoona, and the city received a grant on Wednesday that will fund the project.
Altoona received the AARP Community Challenge Grant which aims to fund projects that improve livability for all ages. The grant totals 10,000 and will fund a design competition for accessory dwelling units or ADU's.
Assistant City Administrator Richard Downey said ADU's are any smaller buildings or garages converted into living spaces.
"Say if you've got relatives that you want them to live with you but you know you'd like them to have their own personal space still, this gives them, ADU's give them a nice option to still live on the property and have a nice home for themselves."
Downey said application and contest guidelines will be available in August while a winner will be decided in September.
Downey anticipates a lot of interest in the competition as there will be a cash prize for the top 3 designs. First place gets $5,000. In addition to the contest, Downey said designs will be shared with local contractors to promote the building of ADU's