Competition to design accessory dwelling units coming to Altoona with help of grant

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
409 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN

BARRON                POLK                  RUSK

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

CHIPPEWA              DUNN                  EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN                 PIERCE                ST. CROIX

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE,
HUDSON, LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, OSCEOLA, RICE LAKE,
AND RIVER FALLS.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-
to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at
the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Competition to design accessory dwelling units coming to Altoona with help of grant

  • Updated
  • 0
aarp grant
Elliot Adams

ALTOONA (WQOW) - A new project could bring more housing to Altoona, and the city received a grant on Wednesday that will fund the project.

Altoona received the AARP Community Challenge Grant which aims to fund projects that improve livability for all ages. The grant totals 10,000 and will fund a design competition for accessory dwelling units or ADU's.

Assistant City Administrator Richard Downey said ADU's are any smaller buildings or garages converted into living spaces.

"Say if you've got relatives that you want them to live with you but you know you'd like them to have their own personal space still, this gives them, ADU's give them a nice option to still live on the property and have a nice home for themselves."

Downey said application and contest guidelines will be available in August while a winner will be decided in September.

Downey anticipates a lot of interest in the competition as there will be a cash prize for the top 3 designs. First place gets $5,000. In addition to the contest, Downey said designs will be shared with local contractors to promote the building of ADU's

