Concert held to honor western Wisconsin fallen officers

MONDOVI (WQOW) - Officers and the community came together on Saturday in Mondovi for several concerts honoring officers Emily Breidenbach of Chetek, Hunter Scheel of Cameron, and Deputy Kaitie Leising of St. Croix County, the three officers killed in the line of duty in western Wisconsin this year.
"We lost 3 officers here in the last few months in western Wisconsin, and so we wanted to join together to do something for the families, and bring a little bit of awareness as well to what's going on," said Buffalo County Sheriff Mike Osmond.
St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson, who lost his own Deputy Leising just this month, came out for the support.
"I think that this event is another way for us to lean on people, and know that people do care," Knudson said. "We are very fortunate to be living in the region that we are, I'm so very fortunate to be a part of this community."
Performing was the Half Shebang, Rich Schreoder, Sage, and Chris Kroeze, some of which donated their time with no fee.
"We'd just really like to thank the service that the officers and other community service members give, and this is a very humble and easy way for us to give back," said Michelle Schmitt of the Half Shebang.
Hope 4 Heroes helped fundraise for the three departments whose officers gave the ultimate sacrifice.
The owner of the venue, the Barn Again Lodge, said she wants the event to be a way for the community to come together and give back to the officers who protect their community.
"I hope everybody looks at this as everybody gathering together to help out and pay things forward, and hopefully it won't happen in the future," said Melissa Schroder, the owner of the Barn Again Lodge.
The concert also lands on the last day of Law Enforcement Appreciation Week.
"This last week has brought a lot of awareness to law enforcement to show our appreciation for law enforcement, and with everybody coming out today showing appreciation for our fallen officers, I think this is a perfect wrap up for our week of law enforcement awareness," Sheriff Osmond said.