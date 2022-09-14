Conference kicks off to elevate professional development, equity, and Hmong community

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Pablo Center was packed Wednesday with people attending the first ever HERE conference. HERE stands for Hmong, Economic advancement, Research, and Equity, and those topics were on full display.
The conference is a two day event for those looking for professional development, as well as communicate across different cultures.
During the conference there will be opportunities to speak and learn from experienced leaders from Hmong and ethnic communities. There will also be speakers, workshops, roundtables, and more.
Mai Xiong, president & CEO of HMong American Leadership & Economic Development told News 18 that this is more than just a conference. She said that it allows other ethnic groups to come together and share experiences to build wealth together.
"This is really going to start changing narratives," said Xiong. "Not only being a conference, but actually towards wealth equity for communities like the Hmong communities and others who have the same shared experience."
If you are still interested in attending, you can find tickets to the event here.