Connell's Supper Club hosts grand reopening

A local favorite eatery, Connell’s Supper Club near Chippewa Falls is open under new management.
The restaurant celebrated its grand opening Tuesday with cocktails and a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Lafayette Chamber of Commerce.
Randi McVinnie and Jeff Olson bought Connell’s in June when the previous owner, Lynn McDonough, retired.
McVinnie said they are bringing back all the old favorites and adding some new items to the menu.
“We’re doing all the staple Wisconsin supper club items and we have Old-fashioneds flowing all the time," McVinnie said. "But then we also have great things like chicken and ribs. We have a brand new line up of pastas on our brand new menu and all the seafood and steak that people have always loved.”
McVinnie said she’s been hearing encouragement from the community and she is excited for the grand reopening to serve Chippewa Falls supper club fans again.
Connell’s Supper Club is now open from 4 to 9 every day except Wednesdays.