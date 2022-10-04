Conservative law firm files lawsuit against Biden Administration's student loan forgiveness plan

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin conservative law firm is suing the Biden Administration over its student loan forgiveness plan, hoping to stop it before any loans are forgiven.
Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) is challenging the plan on three counts, according to a brief obtained by 27 News.
First, WILL alleges that the administration has no authority to create a $1 trillion unilateral program "without any legal authority from Congress."
"President Biden’s fiat here is nothing more than a modern-day Stamp Act — a massive taxing and spending policy passed without participation of the People’s representatives," WILL states in the brief.
Second, WILL objects to the student debt relief program's clearly outlined motivation for racial equity. The White House states the plan is motivated by a desire to “advance racial equity” and “narrow the racial wealth gap," saying the plan will "disproportionately benefit Black borrowers."
Finally, because the program was authorized by the HEROES Act, WILL says officials from the two previous administrations have determined that the president cannot forgive student loans in this way. WILL states that the HEROES Act, according to Congressional findings, is meant to support the nation's defense, protect citizens' freedom and to support military men and women.
Under the HEROES Act, the Secretary of Education can waive or modify certain provisions to federal student loan programs as "necessary in connection with a war... or national emergency." However, WILL states that because the loan is being used for everyone “who suffered financial hardship because of COVID-19” — not specifically military members — it is not appropriate, despite White House officials' claims to the contrary.
WILL is also filing motions for a preliminary injunction to stop any further proceedings — therefore preventing any loan forgiveness or cancellation until a decision is reached — and a restraining order until the injunction is granted.
WILL argues the purpose of the motions for a restraining order and preliminary injunction are “to prevent something quite irreversible and damaging.”
The suit is being filed on behalf of the Brown County Taxpayers Association, and the plaintiffs are President Biden, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, COO of Federal Student Aid Richard Cordray, the U.S. Dept. of Education, and the Office of Federal Student Aid. They are filing tomorrow afternoon in the US District Court in Green Bay.