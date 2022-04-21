Construction set to begin at County Highway X and Highway 29

CADOTT (WQOW) - A bridge in Chippewa County will be getting a facelift after the governor approved the rehabilitation project on County Highway X.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Evers signed a nearly $217,000 contract with Norcon Corporation out of Schofield for the project.
It's set to begin on Monday on the County Highway X/State Highway 29 bridge west of Cadott.
During construction, the roads will remain open to traffic, but drivers should expect lane closures. Construction is set to be completed in late May.