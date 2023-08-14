Construction to start next week on 20-mile stretch of US 8

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - Roadwork starts Monday for a stretch of US 8 in Rusk County.
According to WisDOT, it will go from Old 8 Road/East 16th Street North in Ladysmith to the Price County line. The stretch is about 20 and a half miles long, going through Tony, Glen Flora, Ingram, and Hawkins.
Officials said the project will consist of culvert replacement as the existing culverts have reached the end of their service lives. They'll also replace guardrails and place new pavement markings.
During construction, US 8 will remain open by drivers will encounter single-lane closures and temporary traffic signals.
Construction on the $1.73 million project is scheduled to start on August 21 and should be completed in October.