Construction underway on 95-year-old dam in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Work is underway to replace parts of a historic dam in Chippewa Falls.
Construction started about a month ago on the nearly 100 year old Xcel Energy hydro plant, formerly the NSP Dam, to replace the spill gates.
The dam was built in 1928. It has 13 gates that release the water that isn't used to generate electricity. The spill gates also regulate the water level of the Chippewa River. Now crews are working to replace those gates.
"They are original. So they date back to the original construction in 1927 and 1928," Rob Olson, manager of hydro operations at Xcel Energy said. "They're reaching the end of their useful life and we're proactively replacing those in advance of further deterioration."
According to Olson, each gate weighs around 37,000 pounds. They will be replaced in phases so the dam can remain operational, with six gates being replaced this summer.
Olson said the new gates will look similar to the originals, so there won't be any major changes to the historic dam's look.
"I think for the people passing by on the bridge, it probably will not look a whole lot different," he said. "For the ones downstream, they may not even notice the difference."
He also said replacing the spill gates should allow the hydro plant to continue producing energy for the long run.
"The project that we're doing here should hopefully enable this project to operate for another 50 to 100 years or more," Olson said.
There will be six days within the next few weeks when one lane of traffic on Bridge Street in Chippewa Falls will be closed so crews can load the new gates from the bridge upriver from the dam.
The project to replace the first six gates is expected to be completed in October, then the remaining seven will be replaced within the next five years.
Xcel Energy estimates the project will cost around $5 million. Michels Corporation is working as the contractor for the gate replacement project.