Construction worker injured after concrete wall collapse

TREMPEAULEAU COUNTY (WQOW) - One 26-year-old construction worker is injured after a concrete wall collapsed on top of him at a construction site in Pigeon Falls.
According to officials with the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, it happened at the Dollar General construction site off of Highway 53 at around a quarter to 4 p.m. They had received a call that the worker was pinned from the torso down beneath the fallen concrete wall.
Upon arrival, rescue workers used shovels, excavating equipment and air bags to free the trapped man. Officials said he was released at approximately 4:19 p.m.
Officials said the extent of his injuries are unknown; he was flown to the hospital from the scene via Mayo One Helicopter.
A name has not been released as the incident remains under investigation.