Controversial Orchard Hills proposal returns to County agenda

TOWN OF WASHINGTON (WQOW) - A community group is circulating a petition to stop a housing development in their neighborhood.
A previous proposal for the Orchard Hills development was met with major opposition from Town of Washington residents last year, but now builders are back with a new plan.
The proposed development site is located at the corner of Deerfield and Mischler roads in the town of Washington outside the City of Eau Claire.
CDPG developers are proposing the concept. CDPG is a quartet of area business owners that include C&E Wurzer Builders in Eau Claire, Bloomer's Chippewa Valley Excavating, Holzinger Homes in Altoona, and Eau Claire's Trend Stone Surfaces.
A similar concept from developers was previously denied approval in May 2021 by the Eau Claire County Planning and Development Committee in a 3-2 vote.
The new concept features 107 homes on 238 acres of land. That is 10 less homes from last year's proposed development which had 117 homes.
Another key change is the 2021 proposal had a community septic system which concerned neighbors. The new proposal has individual septic systems.
Friends of Lowes Creek President Brian Binczak, a 23-year resident of the Lowes Creek area, said these changes are not enough and he has concerns about the increased traffic this development will bring.
"It's just that number of homes on this particular piece of property and then the impacts that the concept has on the traffic safety, rural character and the environment," Binczak said .
In addition to speaking out at local board meetings, Binczak said Friends of Lowes Creek offers yard signs for neighbors who share similar concerns.
The group's petition, published January 25 on Facebook, currently has 105 signatures and counting. The group's 2021 version had over 340.
News 18 reached out to the builders group for comment on the petition, but has not yet heard back.
The Town of Washington will vote on the rezoning request in February. The county's Planning and Development Committee will vote after that. To learn more, click here.