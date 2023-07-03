Cornell hosts its annual 4th of July community festival

CORNELL (WQOW) - Cornell was anything but shy of red white and blue at its annual 4th of July community festival.
Celebrating a day early, the festival began with a parade on Main Street. Throughout the day, community members are invited to enjoy food, drinks, live music, fireworks and more.
The event organizer Aimee Korger told News 18 why the public should stop by the festival.
"It's the 3rd of July. We don't want to compete with anyone else, so if you want your pre 4th of July fireworks, this is where you come see them," said Korger.
Events like a talent show, street dance, and softball games will happen throughout the night at Mill Yard Park in Cornell. The fireworks begin at 10 p.m.