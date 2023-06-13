Country and Rock Fest announces new clear bag policy for summer festivals

CADOTT (WQOW) - If you're attending this years Country Fest, you will experience a new festival policy.
Starting this year all festival goers must bring their personal belongings in a clear plastic bag.
Any size bags are allowed as long as they are clear. Small purses and clutches are allowed but may be searched. The new policy is also in effect for Rock Fest next month.
"We always try to improve safety and other concerns on the grounds year after year to make the experience better for fans. And really getting through the gates is key for us, we want fans to get in the gates faster and the clear bag policy makes that possible," Chippewa Valley Music Festivals Managing Director Hannah Cole said.
The goal of the clear bag policy is to allow quicker admission for people attending the festival. More information about the new clear bag policy can be found on festivals Facebook page.
Officials are expecting 100,000 people to attend during the four day festival.
As we've previously reported — Jeffery Wotring of Arkansaw, Wisconsin was arrested last year for making terrorist threats after allegedly bringing a homemade bomb to Country Fest. Cole did not say if the new security measures are related to that incident.