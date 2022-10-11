Crash leaves 2 teens in critical condition, one behind bars on OWI charges

(WQOW) - A Barron County teenager is in custody on OWI charges after a one-vehicle rollover left two passengers in critical condition and one with serious injuries.
The Barron County 911 center received an emergency call on Monday at 7 PM warning of a crash on 16 1/2 Ave. near 19 3/4 St. just north of Cameron.
A vehicle driven by a 16-year-old boy was travelling at a high speed and lost control, causing the vehicle to roll several times and injuring three passengers (age 15, 14, and 14). Two were flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul and are in critical condition while the third was flown to Marshfield Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries and taken into custody on OWI charges at the Eau Claire Secure Detention Facility. The crash remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff's Department and the WI State Patrol.