Crash leaves pedestrian dead in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man is dead after a crash on the city's south side Tuesday.
According to the Eau Claire Police Department, 93-year-old Jonathon P. Schaller was walking in the area of Fairfax Street and Damon Street at 7:50 a.m. when the car crash occurred.
Police said Schaller was taken to an area hospital where he later died. The driver remained on the scene has cooperated with law enforcement, officials said, adding they will not know if there will be charges until after their investigation with Wisconsin State Patrol is finished.