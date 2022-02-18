Crash/slide-in reports keep authorities busy Friday

(WQOW) - Roads have improved greatly after Friday's winter weather caused hazardous travel conditions across western Wisconsin.
Authorities certainly kept busy responding to dozens of crashes and slide-ins.
The Barron County Sheriff's Department responded to numerous incidents on Highway P. Conditions closed the highway down for hours as officers responded to 10 vehicles in the ditch.
Authorities are reporting minor injuries. They also report one of their squad cars was hit while providing traffic control.
According to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, STH 29 is back open after the snow and high winds resulted in multiple crashes there.
As for the Wisconsin State Patrol, they were overwhelmed with calls Friday. In the Eau Claire area alone, troopers responded to 9 crashes, 9 run offs and 5 motorist assists.
You can see the latest road conditions here.