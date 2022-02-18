 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central and east central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds of 35 to 40 mph may still
produce patchy blowing snow through late evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Crash/slide-in reports keep authorities busy Friday

(WQOW) - Roads have improved greatly after Friday's winter weather caused hazardous travel conditions across western Wisconsin. 

Authorities certainly kept busy responding to dozens of crashes and slide-ins. 

The Barron County Sheriff's Department responded to numerous incidents on Highway P. Conditions closed the highway down for hours as officers responded to 10 vehicles in the ditch.

Authorities are reporting minor injuries. They also report one of their squad cars was hit while providing traffic control.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, STH 29 is back open after the snow and high winds resulted in multiple crashes there.

As for the Wisconsin State Patrol, they were overwhelmed with calls Friday. In the Eau Claire area alone, troopers responded to 9 crashes, 9 run offs and 5 motorist assists.

