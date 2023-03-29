 Skip to main content
Crews battle Fountain City house fire

FOUNTAIN CITY (WQOW) - Crews from four departments were on the scene of a fire early Wednesday morning in Fountain City. 

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, the call came in at 5:41 a.m. for the house fire on South Hill Street. 

When crews arrived, flames were coming out of the second-floor windows, and fire fighters were able to extinguish the fire, containing it to the second floor. 

Officials said everyone inside was able to get out safely. The cause of the fire is being investigated. 

