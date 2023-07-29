Crews investigating Chippewa Falls house fire

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - According to Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services, no one was hurt in a house fire on the 800-block of Dover Street.
Officials said they responded to the fire at around 8:15 p.m. They arrived to heavy smoke and flames coming from the first floor of the house, appearing to have started in the kitchen. They were able to keep the fire on the first floor.
Officials took a dog and a cat out of the home who they said are "doing well". It is unclear if anyone was home at the time of the fire, but no firefighters were hurt.
Damage is estimated at $75,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.