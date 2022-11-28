Crews respond to fires in Wheaton, Cadott

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - No one was home when a fire broke out near the Eau Claire/Chippewa County line earlier Monday, according to officials with the Wheaton Fire Department.
Crews were called to a single-family home around 1 p.m. Monday. Town of Wheaton firefighters were still battling the blaze hours later.
A portion of 10th Avenue was closed and people were asked to avoid the area.
Heavy smoke was seen coming from the back of the house and flames looked to be coming from the basement.
Prior to that fire, crews were called to a scene just north of Cadott on 270th Street.
Cadott and Boyd Fire responded to a fire where smoke could be seen bellowing out of a grain bin.
News 18 reached out for more information but have not yet heard back.