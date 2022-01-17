 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP...

Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and
tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds
gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy
roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or
accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas
of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the
strong winds late this afternoon and tonight.

If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats,
hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case
your vehicle becomes stranded.

Crews respond to garage fire in Town of Seymour

  • Updated
  • 0

TOWN OF SEYMOUR (WQOW) - Township Fire Department crews spent Monday morning fighting a blaze on North Shore Drive in the Town of Seymour. 

The call for the fire came in around 8:40 a.m., according to a fire fighter on the scene. Officials also told News 18 that the fire was in a detached garage, and at this time there does not appear to be damage to the rest of the property. 

Township Fire assistant chief Kerry Parker said the fire was most likely caused by a burn barrel that was too close to the wall of the garage. 

Parker said no one was injured. 

Email us your story ideas to news@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you