Crews respond to garage fire in Town of Seymour

TOWN OF SEYMOUR (WQOW) - Township Fire Department crews spent Monday morning fighting a blaze on North Shore Drive in the Town of Seymour.
The call for the fire came in around 8:40 a.m., according to a fire fighter on the scene. Officials also told News 18 that the fire was in a detached garage, and at this time there does not appear to be damage to the rest of the property.
Township Fire assistant chief Kerry Parker said the fire was most likely caused by a burn barrel that was too close to the wall of the garage.
Parker said no one was injured.