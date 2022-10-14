Crews respond to house fire on North Hastings Way

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Fire fighters fought a blaze at a home on Hastings Way Friday, with officials saying it caused an estimated $75,000 worth of damage.
According to a press release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, they were dispatched at about 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon to the house at 831 North Hastings Way.
Officials said when they first got into the house there was no visibility due to the conditions, but they were able to find and extinguish the fire at its source in the basement.
The press release also said that the four people who live in the home are safe and accounted for, and the Red Cross is now helping them.