Crews respond to late night and early morning structure fire in Tilden

Tilden (WQOW) - Dozens of emergency service vehicles responded to a large structure fire in Tilden late Sunday night and were working into the early morning hours. The fire was on 110th street off of Highway 53. It reportedly started around 11 p.m., with first responders working past 2:00 a.m. at the scene.
Our reporter on scene said they could see smoke plumes from several miles away, and deputies at the scene were unable to confirm if there were any injuries.
We're still learning the details and will have more on this story for you as it develops.