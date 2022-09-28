Crews respond to overnight Menomonie bar fire

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Menomonie fire fighters were at The VFW/Great Escape battling a blaze at the bar.
According to Menomonie Fire Department Battalion Chief Larry Zice, they received a call at 2:11 a.m. Wednesday from a passerby.
Flames were visible when fire fighters arrived, covering a third of the building. Zice said they had it under control in about 20 minuets, and no one was injured.
A video posted on Facebook shows significant flames coming from the end of the building.
Zice told News 18 the fire was in the bathrooms and bar room that was an addition to the building added many years ago. The original portion of the building, he said, is still in tact.
Damage from the fire was estimated at $150,000, and the cause is still under investigation.