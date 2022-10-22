Crews responding to fire at Every Buddy's Bar and Grill in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Crews are responding to a fire at Every Buddy's Bar and Grill on West Central Street in downtown Chippewa Falls on Saturday afternoon.
A News 18 reporter on scene said that by 2:30 p.m., there was no smoke visible from the building.
Officials with Chippewa Fire District said the fire started in the attic of the building and they are investigating the cause. Officials said no injuries have been reported.
The bar posted on Facebook: “We had a fire today, everyone is ok! We will be closed until further notice.”
Crews from Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services were also on scene.
This is a developing story. Stick with News 18 for developments.