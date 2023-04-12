Crews searching for teen who fell in St. Croix River

TAYLOR FALLS, Minn. (WQOW) - Search teams are looking for a Luck teen who fell into the St. Croix River at Interstate State Park, between Minnesota and Polk County.
According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, they began receiving 911 calls about the incident Tuesday just after 6 p.m. The initial report was that an 18-year-old had fallen into the river after losing his footing on a cliff.
Officials identified the teen DAndrea Sanvig, of Luck. There was an extensive search effort on Tuesday, and officials are asking people to stay away from the water as they continue to search for him.
Officials asked that if you are out on the nature trails along the St. Croix River between Taylor’s Falls and Osceola, to call 911 if you see anything suspicious.