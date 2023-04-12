 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin
and Minnesota...

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Dunn and Buffalo
Counties.

Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.

.Warm temperatures will continue to melt upstream snowpack and
increase river flows.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1000 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 772.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 774.4 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.4 feet on 04/10/2001.

&&

Crews searching for teen who fell in St. Croix River

  • Updated
  • 0
Interstate State Park search

TAYLOR FALLS, Minn. (WQOW) - Search teams are looking for a Luck teen who fell into the St. Croix River at Interstate State Park, between Minnesota and Polk County. 

According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, they began receiving 911 calls about the incident Tuesday just after 6 p.m. The initial report was that an 18-year-old had fallen into the river after losing his footing on a cliff. 

Officials identified the teen DAndrea Sanvig, of Luck. There was an extensive search effort on Tuesday, and officials are asking people to stay away from the water as they continue to search for him. 

Officials asked that if you are out on the nature trails along the St. Croix River between Taylor’s Falls and Osceola, to call 911 if you see anything suspicious.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you