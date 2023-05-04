Crews take part in emergency disaster response training

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It was only a simulation, but Thursday it was all hands on deck for emergency disaster training at the Eau Claire County Expo Center.
The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs hosted the training exercise. The situation: how crews respond to deadly tornado aftermath.
Crews from counties across Wisconsin and parts of Minnesota worked on their communication skills. The most common exercise was sending radio signals to different command centers from different organizations.
The goal was to make sure everyone knows their roles.
"We want to make sure that if something like this were to happen, we're able to respond effectively and fast to save as many lives and properties as we can. We have a lot of experienced people that are out here doing stuff with the communication equipment but we also have some new people," said Sgt. Jake Henning from the Altoona Police Department.
The state task force will only be deployed if local and county resources cannot handle the aftermath of the disaster. The task force has stations all around Wisconsin. While it's rare for them to be deployed -- when they arrive on scene their job is to communicate and coordinate the response efforts.
"When a dark sky day hits, we'll be able to seamlessly slip in and fulfil our communications functions so that all of the responders can get to work," said Wisconsin Task Force One Communications Leader Margaret Zieke.
The simulation exercises are scheduled annually. Each year the simulations are held at different locations around the state so each region can experience the training.