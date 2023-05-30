Crime Stoppers celebrates one year anniversary in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - After one year, Chippewa County Crime Stoppers is stronger than ever.
The nonprofit organization allows users to report tips anonymously. The goal is to have community members assist Chippewa County law enforcement.
The program evolved from the 'Take a Stand Against Meth' campaign last year.
Since crime stoppers was launched, over 150 tips have been reported and 24 arrests have been made.
Lake Hallie Police Department Detective Tim Bowman said submitting a tip a anonymously is important for gathering information.
"Since you remain 100% anonymous it's really helpful to law enforcement, because not a whole lot of people want to be involved in reporting crime because they don't want their name to end up in a report, or they don't want to end up in court being subpoenaed," he said.
People can report crimes online, by phone, and through an app. The app is called 'P3 Tips' and can be downloaded onto any smartphone.
Bowman said the tip line is for crimes that are not in progress. If there is an emergency, dial 911. In addition, tipsters may be eligible for a financial reward if an arrest is made.
Crime Stoppers President Scott Sullivan said the organization is looking for volunteers and sponsors.
"We're always looking for good volunteers and board members," he said. "If you have the abilities to financially support us, we always could use your help with donations."
Sullivan said the organization is successful for multiple reasons. He said the support of community members and law enforcement officers are two examples of success.
More information about crime stoppers can be found here.