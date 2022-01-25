$1 million cash bond set for Eau Claire man charged in Hobart Street arson

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man was charged Tuesday after police say he tried to burn his house down with seven people, including kids, inside it.

Thomas T. Hicks, 41, is charged with arson of a building, as well as seven first degree attempted intentional homicide charges, and seven first degree recklessly endangering safety charges.

A cash bond was set at $1 million after his initial appearance in court Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint:

Hicks told investigators he and his wife had been arguing before officers were called to a house fire/domestic incident on January 21. Hicks had let the scene after the fire began, but was pulled over by an Eau Claire Police officer.

When talking to investigators, Hicks said he started the fire by pouring gasoline onto the carpet and bed of a first floor bedroom. He said his wife had been at work at the time, but seven other occupants, including his wife's children, were all sleeping upstairs.

Hicks said he left the house after starting the fire and did not make an attempt to wake up the others in the house, saying he assumed the smoke alarm would wake them up.

Everyone in the home was able to get out. The criminal complaint described them as having ash and soot on their faces, and one of the victims having a noticeable cough from smoke inhalation.

Hicks was also convicted in Oneida County in 2009 of arson.

He is due back in court on February 1.

A GoFundMe for the family has been set up, which you can view by clicking here.