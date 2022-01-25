 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.Air temperatures will drop into the -20s tonight. Southerly
winds will increase late tonight and wind chills are expected to
drop to around 40 below across much of Minnesota, and as cold as
the -30s in the metro and across western Wisconsin.

Another Wind Chill Warning is in effect tonight and early
Wednesday across central and southern Minnesota, except for the
Twin Cities metro. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for
the Twin Cities metro and western Wisconsin through Wednesday
morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

$1 million cash bond set for Eau Claire man charged in Hobart Street arson

  • Updated
  • 0
Thomas Hicks
Eau Claire County Jail

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man was charged Tuesday after police say he tried to burn his house down with seven people, including kids,  inside it. 

Thomas T. Hicks, 41, is charged with arson of a building, as well as seven first degree attempted intentional homicide charges, and seven first degree recklessly endangering safety charges. 

A cash bond was set at $1 million after his initial appearance in court Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint:

Hicks told investigators he and his wife had been arguing before officers were called to a house fire/domestic incident on January 21. Hicks had let the scene after the fire began, but was pulled over by an Eau Claire Police officer. 

When talking to investigators, Hicks said he started the fire by pouring gasoline onto the carpet and bed of a first floor bedroom. He said his wife had been at work at the time, but seven other occupants, including his wife's children, were all sleeping upstairs.

Hicks said he left the house after starting the fire and did not make an attempt to wake up the others in the house, saying he assumed the smoke alarm would wake them up. 

Everyone in the home was able to get out. The criminal complaint described them as having ash and soot on their faces, and one of the victims having a noticeable cough from smoke inhalation. 

Hicks was also convicted in Oneida County in 2009 of arson. 

He is due back in court on February 1. 

A GoFundMe for the family has been set up, which you can view by clicking here

