$100,000 cash bond set for man who allegedly led law enforcement on 100+ mph chase

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The man who police say led them on a chase that ended with the suspect crashing into the go-kart rink at the Metropolis Resort has officially been charged.
Me L. Htoo of Milwaukee was charged Monday with first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of meth, resisting an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire Police officers were told shortly after 10 p.m. on Thursday of a pursuit by State Patrol in I-94 in Dunn County heading toward Eau Claire. The pursuit had begun at the Minnesota border.
Eau Claire Police Officer Anthony Briski said he saw the vehicle coming along the highway with no lights on going approximately 120 mph before swerving onto the shoulder to avoid a rear-ending a semi. The vehicle then lost control and crashed into the large green Highway 93 sign, then drove off the roadway, and stopped on the go-kart rink at the Metropolis Resort.
Officer Briski pulled over and opened K9 Bolt's door to pursue the suspect now running on foot. Briski repeatedly told Htoo to stop running or he would be bit by K9 Bolt. Htoo did not stop running and had his arm bitten by the dog. He then told Officer Briski he was giving up and K9 Bolt released him.
Htoo was given a cash bond of $100,000 during his initial court appearance Monday morning. He is due back in court next week.