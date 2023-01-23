19 charges filed against man suspected of Chippewa Falls shooting

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The man who allegedly shot a woman in Chippewa Falls last weekend has been formally charged, with the most serious felony being attempted first degree intentional homicide.
Joshua D. Moggo, 31, was arrested on January 14 several hours after police say he shot a woman in the stomach at her home. He is currently in Chippewa County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.
According to the criminal complaint:
The shooting happened two weeks after a domestic abuse incident that resulted in two restraining orders being filed against him. Moggo had been arrested following this incident but was out on bond.
A witness told investigators Moggo entered the house on January 14 wearing a ski mask and pointed a gun at the victim. The witness said they took the children to another room and then heard the gunshot.
When arrested later that night, police said Moggo laughed in the back of the squad car, saying he shot the victim right through the heart, and that she "got what she deserved dude.”
Moggo is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a domestic abuse and dangerous weapon enhancer — a charge that alone carries a maximum of 65 years in prison if convicted.
Other felony charges include first degree reckless injury, burglary - armed with a dangerous weapon, stalking - resulting in bodily harm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He is also charged with two counts of violating a temporary restraining order, six counts of bail jumping, and two counts of disorderly conduct. Additionally, he is charged with criminal damage to property, carrying a concealed knife, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.