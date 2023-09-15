 Skip to main content
2 arrested, accused of causing more than $300,000 in damage, theft

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - Two people were arrested this week after law enforcement say they stole and damaged property in multiple counties. 

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a press release they arrested Draven Merz, 27 of New Auburn, and Lee Lefevers, 34, of Cameron. 

Fitzgerlad said they were arrested when deputies responded to a burglary in progress Tuesday at a sand plant near Chetek. Search warrants were then conducted and law enforcement recovered a stolen UTV and motorcycle among other items. 

"Over the past two months these suspects are suspected of taking or damaging over $300,000 worth of equipment and items from the area," Fitzgerald said. 

Both are in the Barron County Jail but are awaiting formal charges from the District Attorney's Office. 

