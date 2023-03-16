2 charged after horses found dead in Burnett County

BURNETT COUNTY (WQOW) - Two people are charged in Burnett County after two horses were found dead.
Dorothy and Gabriel Alger are charged with felony mistreatment of animals and failing to provide proper food to a confined animal.
According to the criminal complaint:
Dorothy contacted police when one of their horses died because she didn't believe her estranged husband was feeding it correctly. When police got to the farm, they found a mare dead.
They documented that she was very thin and that it appeared she'd been lying in the snow suffering for some time before she died. A veterinarian determined the horse was extremely malnourished and couldn't find any other reason for the horse's death.
While there, police found a spine and skull from a young horse. Dorothy said Gabriel told her the stallion killed the colt. That stallion was still on the property and alive. Police noted he was very skinny, saying they could see all of his ribs and his hip bones.
Police told the Alger's they had 48 hours to find a new home for the stallion.
The charges carry a maximum penalty of more than four years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Dorothy will be in court Wednesday for her initial appearance.
Gabriel will have a preliminary hearing on March 30.