2 charged with armed robbery in Eau Claire after allegedly pointing wooden stake at gas station cashier

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Two people were arrested over the weekend, accused of stealing from a gas station and pointing a wooden stake at the cashier.
It happened at the Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh on Fairfax Street. Police say Aaron E. Frederick and Karen A. Frederick were filling their pockets when the clerk asked if they planned on paying for the items. This is when Aaron took the large wooden stake out of his backpack.
According to the criminal complaint, when police found Karen, she told them she did not take anything, despite police not yet having said why they stopped her.
Police found small gem baggies with a white substance that field-tested positive for meth on both Aaron and Karen, the criminal complaint said.
Karen A. Frederick is charged with armed robbery - party to a crime, as well as three drug charges. Aaron E. Frederick is charged with armed robbery, two bail jumping charges, and possession of methamphetamine.