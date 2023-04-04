2 charged with reckless homicide in Burnett County Jail death

SIREN (WQOW) - Two people are facing homicide charges in Burnett County nine and a half months after a man was found dead in the county jail. They're also charged with drug-related crimes.
Shane M. Bearheart and Danielle D. Rodriguez are both charged with first degree reckless homicide, second degree reckless homicide, two charges related to fentanyl, and second-degree reckless endangering of safety.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim became an inmate at the jail on April 3, 2022. Bearheart and Rodriguez became inmates on June 23, the day before the victim's death. All were given pat down searches when they came into the jail.
The complaint states that Bearheart and the victim shared a cell block. On June 24, Rodriguez gave a substance containing fentanyl to an inmate worker, who gave the substance to Bearheart, who gave it to the victim. According to the complaint, the victim died as a result of using this substance.
While the criminal complaint does not identity the victim, a press release sent last June from the Burnett County Sheriff's Office said that Joshua J. Staples, 41, was found unresponsive in the jail and pronounced dead on June 24. The Polk County Sheriff's Office investigated the death.