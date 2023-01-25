2 facing charges in Barron County, including tattooing of children, contributing to delinquency of children

BARRON (WQOW) - Two adults are facing a slew of charges in Barron County for allegedly operating a "party house." Accusations include letting teenagers drink alcohol and smoke marijuana there, as well as giving tattoos to 15-year-olds.
Chase McCarty, 27 and Hannah Rhodes, 24, are together charged with 22 crimes.
According to the criminal complaint, police were tipped off after a high school student expressed concern for a six-year-old who lived in the house. Police interviewed seven teenagers ages 14 to 17 years old. They all told police McCarty and Rhodes provided with them with alcohol and marijuana at their home, sometimes in exchange for doing chores.
They are both charged with seven counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child, as well as maintaining a drug trafficking place and neglecting a child.
McCarty is also charged with two counts of tattooing children and delivering THC.
When interviewed by police, they both said the six-year-old was around when everyone was smoking marijuana. McCarty told police he took a "puff" one time as well.
They're both due in court February 1.