3 arrested for alleged string of vehicle thefts in Menomonie

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Three people were arrested after several vehicles were reported stolen in Menomonie last weekend.
According to the Dunn County Police Department, they responded on August 12 to a crash at Wilson Avenue & 13th Street. There they learned one of the vehicles involved was stolen.
A few hours later they began receiving reports of other stolen vehicles, most of which were found close to where the next stolen vehicle was reported. In all officials said four vehicles were reported stolen. They also took reports of damage to vehicles and fields.
Menomonie Police identified the three arrested as Richard Lucas Baier, 18; Cobain Sage Nelson, 18; and Warren Dean Sallee, 19.