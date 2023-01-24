3 facing charges after Chippewa Falls reported armed robbery

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Three people are being referred for charges after a reported armed robbery in Chippewa Falls over the weekend.
According to Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm, they arrested Elijah Johnson and Jeremiah Maki after the incident.
It happened just after midnight Saturday morning. Kelm said a woman called police and said the two men forced their way into her apartment through a deadbolted door. She said they hit her and another man in the head with a handgun before stealing items from the house. A third person, Rachel Hahn, allegedly drove the men away from the scene.
Kelm said this was not a random act, and all the people involved were arguing over social media before it happened.
All three people have been referred to the Chippewa County District Attorney's office for charges.