3 suspects charged in connection to Eau Claire County homicide case

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Three people were charged with homicide in Eau Claire County Friday, following the June death of Eddie Banks, 46.
Court documents filed with the charges allege he was shot and killed over $500 in undelivered drugs.
Philip Novak, who was already known to be the primary suspect, was charged Friday along with Vanessa Ketteman of Eau Claire and Kristina Keppert or Cadott. Novak is charged with first degree intentional homicide, robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon and bail jumping. The other two are charged with first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime.
It was mid-June this year when the body of Eddie Banks was found in a ditch on a rural road near Bracket.
Related Link: Victim and suspect identified in Eau Claire County homicide investigation
According to the criminal complaint:
The two female suspects lured Banks to a motel.
Novak hid in the backseat of a truck and confronted Banks after he got in. Multiple people told police the gun went off shortly after that.
Keppert and Ketteman told police they then drove to that area in Bracket, which is where Banks' body was dumped from the moving truck.
Despite searches by authorities in the area because Banks' phone was traced there, his body was found by a citizen the next day.
An autopsy showed Banks was shot in the right cheek in a downward motion. The bullet traveled down through his body and was found in his left rib cage.
The cause of death was ruled as exsanguination, which is the severe loss of blood.
Court dates have not yet been set for the three suspects, nor has a judge been assigned.