$5M cash bond set for man accused of Eau Claire fatal drive-by shooting

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - One of the men accused of a killing a man in Eau Claire last September had his cash bond set at $5 million.
Kemone Golden made his first court appearance Thursday after being charged with first degree intentional homicide - party to a crime last November. His bond rules include not having contact with a number of people, including the victim's family, and not being allowed to leave Eau Claire County.
Golden is charged for his alleged involvement in the death of 39-year-old Chrisopher Conner of Altoona. Conner was shot and killed near the intersection of Bergen and Bellevue Avenues on September 17, 2022.
According to the criminal complaint, police used surveillance video to identify the suspects and piece together the events leading up to the shooting. Witnesses and those involved told police the shooting happened after a night of barhopping.
An argument between a group of men, including the victim, was caught on a camera at a bar just seven minutes before police were called to the shooting scene. Video shows the victim leaving in a car, and shortly afterward, being followed by three cars to the area of the shooting.
Xavier M. Thompson and Michael B. Purnell were charged last October with first degree intentional homicide - party to a crime. They are also charged with reckless endangering of safety and discharging a firearm from a vehicle. Golden was charged a few weeks later but was not arrested until this July near Chicago.